Thefts, dog bite, minor fire all reported in Lander

Article Updated: June 24, 2019
The Lander Police Department answered 41 calls for service over the past 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. Monday morning. Seven people were cited on various charges and the police reported four arrests. From the call log:

Following a two vehicle crash at 6:17 pm on the 20th at Main and North Third, Lilayne Hereford, 69, Fort Washakie was cited for Following Too Close.

A purple in color Specialized Expedition Bicycle, about 20 years old, was reported stolen from Main Street.

A minor fire was reported at the Showboat Assisted Living Center at 150 Wyoming Street Friday night. Two LVFD units responded.

A child on Dale Drive was bitten by a dog that was current on all of its vaccinations. The boy was treated and released. No charges were pursued.

Arrests:

A disturbance at the Holiday Lodge at 9:47 p.m. Sunday night at 210 McFarlane Drive on the east side of Lander resulted in the issuance of six citations for a loud party and Minors Under the Influence. Cited were Pariss C’Hair, 30, Lander for hosting a house party for minors. Cited for Minor Under the Influence of alcohol were: Hiisiss Goodnight, 18; William Carpenter, 18; Catlynn Norris, 18; David Blackbird, 20; and a 17-year-old juvenile male.

Kassie Jones, 25, Lander, on a LPD warrant.

Skyeler Meredith, 32, Lander, Arrested for Driving While Under the Influence and cited for Driving Under Suspension and Littering

A 42-year-old man from Fort Washakie, Robert Metz was cited for shoplifting candy from Mr. D’s.

A 35-year-old female from Ethete, Jubelle Hebah was arrested for trespass, also at Mr. D’s.

Erica Lynn Wondrasek, 24, Lander, arrested on a Converse County warrant

All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

