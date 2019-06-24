Shoplifting; vehicle crashed into Greenhouse; Piano vandalized; 18 arrests

From the call log,

A woman reportedly walked out of a business in the 800 block of East Monroe on Friday with a Pendleton coat. The incident is under investigation.

A resident in the 500 block of North 15th East reported that someone had removed the batteries from his camper. Another resident on the 1600 block of East Lincoln also reported stolen batterieis. The RPD sus two suspects have been identified and both incidents remain under investigation.

Two Stihl model chainsaws with 22 inch bars were stolen from an unlocked garage in the 600 block of West Park. Each chainsaw is valued at $300. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Dixon at the RPD.

Here’s one to shake your head at… one of the painted pianos placed in the community, specifically the painted piano placed at the City Park Band shell for the community’s enjoyment was vandalized. A report is pending a repair estimates. The Piano was only placed at the band shell following a public concert on June 14th.

A state crash report is pending after a vehicle crashed into the Sweetwater Gardens Greenhouse Saturday morning at 9:30. A portion of the front of the business is boarded up and repairs are underway.

A bottle of whiskey was reported stolen from Smith’s Food and Drug. A report is pending.

Arrests:

Arrested 51-year-old male from Ethete, Houston Headley for Public Intoxication

Arrested 33-year-old male from Arapahoe, Kenneth Shakespeare for Criminal Trespass

Arrested 47-year-old female from Riverton Gwenn Duran for Public Intoxication

Arrested 54-year-old male from Riverton Eldon Antelope for Public Intoxication.

Arrested 58-year-old male from Riverton Vincent Yellowbear for Public Intoxication.

Arrested 60-year-old male from Riverton Edward Brown for Public Intoxication

Arrested 15-year-old male from Riverton for Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana

Arrested 26-year-old female from Arapaho Cheyenne Risingsun for Possession of a Controlled Substance

Arrested 32-year-old male from Riverton, Charles Potter for Public Intoxication.

Arrested 30-year-old female from Riverton Adelia Jenkins for Public Intoxication

20-year-old female from Riverton issued citation for Shoplifting at Walmart

Arrested 37-year-old female from Riverton Taskina Birdshead for Fremont County Warrant.

Arrested 37-year-old male from Riverton Vincent Yellowbear for Fremont County Warrant

Arrested 22-year-old male from Lander, William Yellowrobe for Disturbing the Peace

Arrested 47-year-old male from Ethete, Duane Oldman for Fremont County Warrant

Arrested 37-year-old male from Montana, Maurice Piper for Driving While Under the Influence, Natrona County warrant, and Interference

Arrested 69-year-old female from Riverton, Valerie Friday for Public Intoxication.

Arrested 41-year-old female from Riverton Melain Jenkins for Fremont County Warrant

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.