Public Hearing on County’s Budget this evening

Article Updated: June 24, 2019
Lander,Wyo. – The Fremont County Commissioners tonight will hold a public hearing on their proposed 2019-2020 fiscal year budget of $24. 459 million dollars. The hearing is set for 5 p.m. in the commissioners chambers at the courthouse in Lander. After taking public testimony tonight, the commissioners will act on the budget Tomorrow morning at 10 a.m.

