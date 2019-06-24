First “Hot Notes” concert of the year tonight in Riverton

The 2019 summer session of Hot Notes and Cool Nights sponsored by Central Wyoming College begins tonight at Riverton City Park. In addition to the community band, tonight’s featured artist is String Theory, a popular band from Lander.

According to the HNCN Facebook page, String Theory musicians include Bill Calder, Dudley Irvine, Jacki Klancher, Deryle Matland, Matt Millsap, and Andy Phreaner. They features tunes from the Eagles, Steely Dan, Donna the Buffalo, Bonnie Raitt, Alison Krauss, The Grateful Dead, Johnny Cash, Doobie Brothers, Marshall Tucker, Tom Petty, the Beatles and more.

The Hot Notes Cool Nights concerts alternates between Riverton and Lander during six weekly performances. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Bring your own chairs for an evening of musical entertainment.