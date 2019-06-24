Details told of motorcycle fatality

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has released additional information on the fatal motorcycle crash that occurred last Wednesday near the Red Rocks east of Dubois.

According to a State Troopers report, 64-year-old Reynaldo Ramos was eastbound on Highway 26/287 and, while negotiating a right-hand curve, the motorcycle traveled across the center line and onto the shoulder of oncoming traffic. A westbound Subaru SUV saw that the motorcycle was on the shoulder and tried to take evasive action by moving toward the center line. The motorcycle came back onto the road and collided with the Subaru on the passenger side just behind the front right wheel well.

Ramos was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene. Speed was indicated as a possible factor in the crash. A passenger on the motorcycle was not injured. A helmet was in use.

Ramos was listed as a Wyoming resident.

As of Monday Wyoming has recorded 76 fatalities compared with 43 on this date one year ago.