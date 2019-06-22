Breaking News

Ashgrove trees removed; More will be planted

WyoToday
Article Updated: June 21, 2019
Comments Off on Ashgrove trees removed; More will be planted
Among the summer maintenance projects at the Riverton School District was a project to eliminate a trip hazard in front of Ashgrove School. Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

The project is halfway there. A Fremont County School District #25 project to increase the safety for pedestrians around the Ashgrove School has resulted in problem trees being totally taken out.

The sidewalk on the eastern side of the building was put in place around the trees, and the growth over the decades has resulted in the tree roots pushing up the concrete slabs creating a trip hazard. So the trees were removed and a new sidewalk will be poured.

The trees will be replaced, but not in the middle of the sidewalks, said Superintendent Terry Snyder.

  • The Problem was tree roots lifting the sidewalk
  • Trees were trimmed back…
  • …and then completely removed

Post navigation

Posted in: