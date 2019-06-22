Ashgrove trees removed; More will be planted

The project is halfway there. A Fremont County School District #25 project to increase the safety for pedestrians around the Ashgrove School has resulted in problem trees being totally taken out.

The sidewalk on the eastern side of the building was put in place around the trees, and the growth over the decades has resulted in the tree roots pushing up the concrete slabs creating a trip hazard. So the trees were removed and a new sidewalk will be poured.

The trees will be replaced, but not in the middle of the sidewalks, said Superintendent Terry Snyder.