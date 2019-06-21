WYDOT: Thermop chip sealing, Beaver Rim Paving, Blue Sky asphalt milling

Lots of construction activity is on going around the area this week and next week.

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Wyo 120 from the west edge of Thermopolis for 32 miles toward Meeteetse will see a chip sealing project that begins today. Slow down to avoid a broken windshield and expect delays.

The paving of the Sand Draw Highway is now entering it’s third day today with crews nearing Beaver Rim. Delays are expected on this route as well.

The Blue Sky Highway reconstruction is seeing asphalt milling today near Ethete. The highway, Wyo 132, is being rebuilt from Highway 287 to Ethete. Expect 20 minute delays with traffic guided by a pilot vehicle.