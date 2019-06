Riverton Police were called at 10:30 Friday morning for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Pershing and North Broadway in Riverton. The mishap resulted in a small pickup truck ending up on its side, blocking North Broadway. An ambulance was called to check out an older passenger in the vehicle that struck the pickup. She said at the scene that she struck her face on the back of the seat in front of her.

Wreckers have been summoned to remove both vehicles.