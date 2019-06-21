Vehicle vs Bicycle crash reported in Sinks Canyon

There were 37 calls for service made to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center on Thursday, including 14 ambulance calls. Five individuals were booked into the detention center which has a population today of 194 inmates. Ten prisoners are being held outside of the county. From the call log…

A resident in Dubois complained that someone had thrown hot sauce or pepper spray on their dog for the second week in a row. The dogs head was swollen.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle vs bicycle crash where a personal injury was reported. The crash occurred Thursday at milepost 5 on the Sinks Canyon Highway south of Lander.

The WHP is also investigating the blow-over of a modular home being transported over South Pass. The location was near the eastern most Atlantic City Road turnoff near the former U.S.Steel Iron Mine site.

A calf was struck and killed on the open range along Bushwacker Road in Missouri Valley.

Deputies are investigating an alleged house and camper break-in on Antler Court near Lander.