The Pokes’ James picked in NBA Draft by Sacramento

Wyoming’s Justin James was selected by the Sacramento Kings with the 40th overall pick (Second Round) of Thursday night’s NBA Draft in Brooklyn, N.Y. He is the 29th Cowboy taken in the NBA Draft and first since Larry Nance Jr. in 2015.

James, a native of Port Saint Lucie, Fla., led the Mountain West in scoring at 22.1 points per game, which also ranked No. 19 nationally. He added 8.5 rebounds per game to rank seventh in the conference added 4.4 assists per game for the season to rank fourth in the league. James led the MW in steals adding 1.5 per game. James became the first player since Penney Hardaway in 1993 to average over 22 points per game, over four assists, eight rebounds and one steal.

He finished the season with 706 points ranking second in single season school history behind Josh Adams’ 740 in 2015-16. James made 200 free throws this season to lead the MW and rank tenth nationally.



He finished his stellar career with 2,061 points to rank third in Wyoming history. James also ranks fourth in MW history, as he passed Marvelle Harris in his final career contest against New Mexico in the opening round of the MW Championship. He finished his career ranking as the 17th best active scorer in the NCAA.