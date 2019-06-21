Shoplifter used vehicle as Weapon, cited

A 51-year-old female with an Arizona address, Annette Thunder, was cited for shoplifting and simple assault after using her car to bump into an employee of Mr. D’s trying to apprehend her. There were no injuries.

Be careful what you complain about. A resident on Amoretti Street called police to complain that their dog was attacked by another dog. Both parties were warned about having their dogs off of leashes and at large.

A resident on Capitol Avenue came home to find two windows broken out of their house. There are no suspects.

A resident on North 5th street reported their vehicle had been broken into and some miscellaneous items taken.

A resident on Rodeo Drive found their trash dumpster full of someone else’s trash. Found among the garbage was a name and address. Police contacted the party and warned them that they could be ticketed for theft of services.

Arrests:

Christopher Nelson, 38, Lander, Probation Violation

David Blackbird, 20, Lander, cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol

Hiisiss Goodnight, 18, Lander, cited for Minor in Possession of Alcohol

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law