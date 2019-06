A report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol is pending in a crash that claimed the life of an out-of-state motorcyclist on Wednesday. According to initial reports, the cyclist was killed at milepost 69 on US 26/287, the location of the Red Rocks east of Dubois. A second vehicle was reportedly involved. The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of relatives.

At last report, the state has recorded 72 fatalities so far this year.