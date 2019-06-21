Google Street View car to photograph today in Dubois

When you see it, wave and smile. That’s the request from the Wind River Visitors Council when the Truly 360 “Google Car” begins a trip around the Dubois area this morning, from the new military museum to Brooks Lake. The town’s streets will then be photographed, and other locations such as Union Pass and the Friday Night Rodeo.

The vehicle is unmistakable. It has a 360° photo globe on top that takes photos and GPS readings as it travels.

The WRVC contracted with the firm to create custom views of Fremont County’s communities that will eventually be uploaded to Google Maps popular Street View program.

After arriving in the county Wednesday, the car spent Thursday cruising along US 287 through the Wind River Reservation. The also made several side trips to capture reservation highlights in the Ethete, Arapahoe and St. Stephens area. It was 12 years ago when the Google Street View for the Reservation was updated.

Saturday the Truly360 vehicle will travel down the valley to Kinnear, Midvale and Pavillion, including capturing cattle and sheep herds, Ocean Lake and the agriculture fields in the area.

Sunday the vehicle will be in and around Shoshoni, including Boysen State Park, Lysite, Lost Cabin and the Wind River Canyon.

Monday and Tuesday the street view vehicle will head over to Hudson and Lander. See the schedule below.