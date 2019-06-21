Dubois almost had a freeze this morning; Still chilly

The National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Western and Central Wyoming.

Today and Tonight. Temperatures will be below freezing this morning across the western mountains and valleys. In the Upper Wind River Valley at 5 a.m. this morning, the temperature had dipped to 34 degrees at Dubois, just above the freezing mark. Today’s high temperature in the Wind River Basin will reach the mid 60’s.

Elevated fire behavior is possible in far southern Wyoming this afternoon.

Saturday through Wednesday – There’s a chance of thunderstorms for western and northern Wyoming.

Tuesday through Thursday – Elevated fire conditions are possible in central and southern Wyoming.

The Wind River Basin Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 67. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 5 to 8 mph.