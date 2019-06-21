Dog corners man; Alcohol theft; Child bitten on the arm

The Riverton Police responded to 32 calls for service on Thursday. From the call log…
A resident on Valley Circle called police to report that a vicious dog had him trapped in his own garage. The dog was eventually restrained and returned to its owner.
An employee at Walmart was allegedly involved in a theft from the store. The alleged incident is under investigation.
Police were called to Smith’s Food and Drug at 1200 West Main where a woman reportedly left the building with two bottles of alcohol without paying. The suspect slipped away before police arrived.
A resident on College Hill Drive reported that her 7-year-old daughter was bitten on the arm by an older child after tackling the youngster on the playground. A report is pending.
Arrests:
Arrested 33-year-old male from Arapahoe, Kenneth Shakespeare for Escape from Detention
Arrested 38-year-old male from Riverton, Lucas Sanchez for three Riverton Municipal Warrants
Arrested 29-year-old female from Ethete, Erika Antelope for Public Intoxication
Arrested 54-year-old male from Riverton, Eldon Antelope for Public Intoxication
All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.