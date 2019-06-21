Dog corners man; Alcohol theft; Child bitten on the arm

The Riverton Police responded to 32 calls for service on Thursday. From the call log…

A resident on Valley Circle called police to report that a vicious dog had him trapped in his own garage. The dog was eventually restrained and returned to its owner.

An employee at Walmart was allegedly involved in a theft from the store. The alleged incident is under investigation.

Police were called to Smith’s Food and Drug at 1200 West Main where a woman reportedly left the building with two bottles of alcohol without paying. The suspect slipped away before police arrived.

A resident on College Hill Drive reported that her 7-year-old daughter was bitten on the arm by an older child after tackling the youngster on the playground. A report is pending.

Arrests:

Arrested 33-year-old male from Arapahoe, Kenneth Shakespeare for Escape from Detention

Arrested 38-year-old male from Riverton, Lucas Sanchez for three Riverton Municipal Warrants

Arrested 29-year-old female from Ethete, Erika Antelope for Public Intoxication

Arrested 54-year-old male from Riverton, Eldon Antelope for Public Intoxication

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.