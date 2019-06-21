Cynthia Lummis files for Wyoming Senate race

By JAMES ARKIN / POLITICO

Former Rep. Cynthia Lummis has filed with the Federal Election Commission to run for Senate in Wyoming, setting up a potential clash with Rep. Liz Cheney — if her successor in Congress decides to run.

Lummis filed for the seat currently held by Sen. Mike Enzi, who announced last month that he was not seeking reelection. Some Republicans have called for Cheney, a member of GOP leadership, to run for Enzi’s seat, though she has not indicated whether she is considering it.

