Council urged to Just Say No to deer thinning in Riverton

At the last Riverton City Council meeting local resident Larry Wallace presented the council with a letter outlining his concerns that the city wants to manage the urban deer herd in town.

“I’ve lived here 14 years and never had a problem with the deer,” he said. “I think the deer reduction program is going to the extreme. We are not like Cleveland or Chicago… I came to the state because of the wildlife. For those who are bothered by the deer or colliding with the deer, obey the speed limits, lower your speed at night be aware of warning signs and if you do see deer, slow down or stop, flash your lights and blinkers, honk your horn and let them pass across the roadway.”

Wallace told the council that “deer were here before the town was and they deserve to be here.”

The city just approved an ordinance that prohibits the feeding of wild animals within the city limits, including deer, but excluding ducks. It was the first step in working with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department on a program to reduce the number of deer in the city limits.