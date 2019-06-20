Virgil Allen Whiteman Sr., 67, of Ethete, WY, died in Ogden, UT on June 16, 2019. A wake service has been set for 7pm, Sunday, June 23, 2019 in the Blue Sky Hall, Ethete. An all night wake will follow at the family home 32 White Hawk Circle, Ethete. The Funeral Service will be 10am, Monday, June 24, 2019 in the Blue Sky Hall with burial to follow in the Friday Cemetery.
Breaking News
-
The State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) approved a $484,000 Business Ready Community (BRC) grant…
-
Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced DIAMOND DAWN HUFFER, 28, of Casper,…
-
Carolyn Sue (Wheeler) Makeshine, 71, Died on June 17, 2019 at Morning Star Manor. A…
-
It's not often that citizens attend a Riverton City Council meeting to thank the Mayor…
-
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office received 56 calls for service on Wednesday. Thirteen individuals were…
-
Riverton Police responded to 33 calls for service on Wednesday. From the call log: Another…
-
The Hot Springs County Detention Center now has 11 male and three female inmates for…
-
Virgil Allen Whiteman Sr., 67, of Ethete, WY, died in Ogden, UT on June 16,…
-
Ron “Tube” Blumenshine, 62, of Riverton passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Sage…
-
The replacement of the roof at Lander City Hall has begun. Crews from Edlund Construction…