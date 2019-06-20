Virgil Allen Whiteman Sr., 67, of Ethete, WY, died in Ogden, UT on June 16, 2019. A wake service has been set for 7pm, Sunday, June 23, 2019 in the Blue Sky Hall, Ethete. An all night wake will follow at the family home 32 White Hawk Circle, Ethete. The Funeral Service will be 10am, Monday, June 24, 2019 in the Blue Sky Hall with burial to follow in the Friday Cemetery.