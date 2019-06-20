Three get prison on drug, weapon charges in Casper

Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced DIAMOND DAWN HUFFER, 28, of Casper, Wyoming on June 13, 2019 for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Huffer was arrested in Casper, Wyoming. She received sixty months of imprisonment, to be followed by forty-eight months of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $500.00. The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated this case.

Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced RYAN CHARLES SPENCER, 36, of Casper, Wyoming on June 13, 2019 for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Spencer was arrested in Casper, Wyoming. He received sixty months of imprisonment, to be followed by forty-eight months of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $200.00. The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated this case.

Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced HARRY THEODORE WETZ, 44, of San Antonio, Texas on June 13, 2019 for felon in possession of a firearm. Wetz was arrested in Casper, Wyoming. He received fifty-one months of imprisonment, to be followed by thirty-six months of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $2,850.00. The Sheridan Police Department, Sheridan County Sheriff Office, and US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated this case.