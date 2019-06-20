The Hot Springs County Detention Center now has 11 male and three female inmates for a total population of 14 inmates. Here is today’s roster (6-20-19)
Breaking News
-
The State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) approved a $484,000 Business Ready Community (BRC) grant…
-
Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced DIAMOND DAWN HUFFER, 28, of Casper,…
-
Carolyn Sue (Wheeler) Makeshine, 71, Died on June 17, 2019 at Morning Star Manor. A…
-
It's not often that citizens attend a Riverton City Council meeting to thank the Mayor…
-
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office received 56 calls for service on Wednesday. Thirteen individuals were…
-
Riverton Police responded to 33 calls for service on Wednesday. From the call log: Another…
-
The Hot Springs County Detention Center now has 11 male and three female inmates for…
-
Virgil Allen Whiteman Sr., 67, of Ethete, WY, died in Ogden, UT on June 16,…
-
Ron “Tube” Blumenshine, 62, of Riverton passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Sage…
-
The replacement of the roof at Lander City Hall has begun. Crews from Edlund Construction…