Sundance got grant for park

Article Updated: June 20, 2019
The Town of Sundance received a grant to develop a park next to the Old Stoney Building. Sundance photo
The State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) approved a $484,000
Business Ready Community (BRC) grant request to Sundance Thursday
during its quarterly meeting.

The Sundance request was for a grant to develop a central park on the
former Crook County School District Administration building site locatedadjacent to the Old Stoney building
in Sundance. The Administration building was demolished with funds
from the Legislature, and the reclaimed four-block area would include a historic walking path, playground, water feature, landscaping and
covered stage area.

