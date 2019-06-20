Sundance got grant for park

The State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) approved a $484,000

Business Ready Community (BRC) grant request to Sundance Thursday

during its quarterly meeting.



The Sundance request was for a grant to develop a central park on the

former Crook County School District Administration building site locatedadjacent to the Old Stoney building

in Sundance. The Administration building was demolished with funds

from the Legislature, and the reclaimed four-block area would include a historic walking path, playground, water feature, landscaping and

covered stage area.