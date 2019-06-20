Funeral services for Rose Marie Dewey, 18, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with Father Jim Heiser officiating. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 24th at Great Plains Hall with a wake to follow.

Miss Dewey passed away on June 18, 2019 at the Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

She was born on January 29, 2001, daughter of Ernest P. Jenkins and Regina B. Dewey.

Rose spent her entire life living in Fremont County, where she also graduated from Wyoming Cowboy Challenge.

She loved spending time with her family, taking care of her little sisters, nieces and nephews. Rose loved running and ran a marathon in the Moccasin Lake Challenge. She also enjoyed playing basketball and was an avid fan of the Golden State Warriors.

Rose was baptized into the Catholic faith.

Survivors include her parents, Russell and Regina Underwood; her uncle Michael Warren who helped raise her; grandmother, Valerie Friday; brothers, Brindin and his wife, Lacey White, Daniel Oldman, Anthony Oldman, Robert Underwood, Jared Underwood, Malcolm Whiteplume and Shawn Whiteplume; sisters, Adrienne and her husband, Cameron Todd, Guadalupe Cohea, Alize Dewey, Alene, Tala, Roquelle, and Christina Underwood; Tianah Ferris; numerous nieces and nephews.

Rose was preceded in death by her biological father, Ernest Jenkins.