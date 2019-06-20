Ron “Tube” Blumenshine, 62, of Riverton passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Sage West Hospital – Riverton. A viewing will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Davis Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Fremont Center located at the Fremont Fair Grounds.

Ronald Ivan Blumenshine was born on November 22, 1956 in Compton, CA to Herman Eugene and Thelma Irene (Real) Blumenshine, Sr. He grew up and spent his life in Missouri Valley. He graduated from Shoshoni High School with the class of 1975.

On December 3, 1976 he married Susan Cantrell in Riverton, WY. They had one daughter, Jennifer. They were married for over 42 years.

Ron’s working career always centered on helping people. He worked for the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department for 30 years as a Sgt., while volunteering for the Fremont County Ambulance for 18 years, was a past President of Search and Rescue, and is still with the Missouri Valley Fire Department

He was a past member of the Elks, spent 10 years on the Volunteers of America “Center of Hope”, and was currently serving on the board of High Plains Power.

Ron was always smiling and giving everyone he met a word of encouragement. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. There was never a dull moment when Ron was around and he enjoyed life to its fullest.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Blumenshine; daughter, Jennifer Heckert and husband, Eric; grandchildren, Taylor Peterson and husband, Jack and Kaden Heckert; great grandchild, Sydnee; sisters, Zelda Svilar and husband, Jim, and Stacy Young and husband Terry; and brothers, Herman Blumenshine and wife, Gina, and Mykle Blumenshine and wife, Kessa; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by both parents, Herman Sr. and Thelma; and both sets of grandparents.

