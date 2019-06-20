Resident lost $1,900 in scam; Thefts investigated

Riverton Police responded to 33 calls for service on Wednesday. From the call log:

Another scam has been reported, unfortunately costing a local resident $1,900 who purchased gift cards on request from a telephone solicitor. The RPD reminds every resident not to give out personal information over the phone or internet, send money or buy such gift cards for anyone they do not know.

Riverton police are reviewing video surveillance from a business where it was alleged an employee was stealing gasoline. An investigation is underway.

A coffee can full of change was reported stolen from the Homestead Living Center. A report is pending.

Police were called to a residence in the All Our Relations mobile home park where a woman was bitten by a dog and was bleeding. The woman took a private vehicle to the hospital.

An assault and a theft of a cellular phone was reported from a residence in the 600 block of West Park. A report is pending.

Police issued five citations on various charges Wednesday and made 11 arrests

Arrests/Citations

A 35-year-old male from Ethete and a 61-year-old male from Riverton issued citations for open container

Arrested 41-year-old male from Riverton, Jeremy Merta for Riverton Municipal Warrant

Arrested 31-year-old male from Arapahoe, Thomas Oldman for Fremont County Warrant

Arrested 51-year-old male from Ethete, Houston Headley for Public Intoxication

Arrested 54-year-old male from Riverton, Eldon Antelope for Public Intoxication

Arrested 33-year-old male from Arapahoe, Kenneth Shakespeare for Unlawful Use of a Toxic Substance

Arrested 68-year-old female from Lander, Katherine Eagle for Public Intoxication.

Arrested 47-year-old female from Kinnear, Cassandra Goggles for Public Intoxication

Arrested 43-year-old male from California, Juan Torres for Driving While Under the Influence

Arrested 31-year-old male from Riverton, Ty Wolfname for Fremont County Warrant

Arrested 24-year-old female froM Riverton Jenea Mandan for Domestic Battery.

Arrested 23-year-old male from arapahoe, Brandon C’Hair for Fremont County Warrant



A citation was issued to a 17-year-old male from Riverton For Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle and Minor in Possession of Alcohol. According to a police report, the youth took off with a gray Ford Taurus from the 1000 block of Fairgrounds Road. The vehicle was unlocked and the keys were left in the center console.

Citation issued to 16-year-old male from Riverton for Minor in Possession of alcohol.

Citation issued to 14-year-old female from Riverton for Curfew Violation.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.