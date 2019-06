The replacement of the roof at Lander City Hall has begun. Crews from Edlund Construction of Lander began the work this week. The company was awarded at $67,250 contract for the work earlier this spring.

Lander Mayor Monte Richardson told Wyotoday.com that the roof had been leaking for years, and that walls inside the building have been damaged by water and mold.

The roof is being replaced one section at a time.