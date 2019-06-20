Councilors thanked for clean-up efforts around town

It’s not often that citizens attend a Riverton City Council meeting to thank the Mayor and Council for the work they are doing. But just such an event occurred this week.

Three representatives from Home Source Realty, David Kellner, Spencer Piplica and Curt Galitz, said they had noticed what various city committees and council members had been doing around town. Kellner said they decided to say thanks by having attendees at real estate open houses sign a thank you petition which contained over 100 names.

The work included the city’s support for the new Splash Pad, previous work on the Skate Park, and keeping the city’s parks and open spaces attractive.

But that’s not all. The trio gave Councilor Rebecca Schatza some gift cards from the staff at their office to purchase supplies for the Kick’n Trash effort. Kellner said that, as real estate agents, a clean community helps promote sales and they, as one company, wanted to acknowledge the efforts underway to keep the city clean.