Carolyn Sue (Wheeler) Makeshine, 71, Died on June 17, 2019 at Morning Star Manor. A Wake will be 7:00pm, Thursday, June 20, 2019 in the family home 653 Ethete Road, Ethete, with all night visitation to follow. The Funeral will be 10am, Friday, June 21, 2019 in the Blue Sky Hall. Burial will follow in the Chief Yellowcalf Cemetery, Ethete.

She was born September 9, 1947 at Fort Washakie, Wyoming to William and Edith Wheeler. She is survived by her children: James Wheeler, Robin Makeshine, Lionel Makeshine, Daryl – (Theodosia) Killsontop — Makeshine, and step-son Byron Makeshine (Jolene). Grandchildren: Payton Killsontop, and Jelawnie and Illyonna Eagle. Brothers: Lawrence and Gloria Wheeler, William Wheeler, and Darrell Hopper. Sisters: Alphia Antelope, Evette Kilcrease, Jeanette Fresquez, Regina Antelope, and Thelma Whiteman (Kim). And, numerous nephews, nieces and extended family.

Carolyn loved spending time with her grandchildren, watching movies, and enjoyed socializing and playing slot machines at the Wind River Casinos, cookouts and other family gatherings.

In Carolyn’s younger years she lived and attended grade school in Geary, Oklahoma and also high schools at Lander Valley High School and St. Stephens High School and Denver Cosmetology and worked as a Cosmetologist in Denver, Colorado. She worked as a CNA at Bishop Randall Hospital, Wind River Healthcare, and Westward Heights. Her last employment was at the Sr. Citizens in Ethete, Wyoming.

Carolyn was preceded in death by parents, William and Edith (Grasshopper) Wheeler, brothers; James and Barrett Wheeler, Willis Whiteman, George Wallowingbull, and half-brother Conrad Wheeler. Sisters; Julia Wheeler, Rebecca Wheeler Varela, and Velma Rhodes. Grandparents: Great grandfather Chief Yellowcalf (George Caldwell), grandfather Esau Grasshopper, grandmother Nanny Grasshopper, Inez Oldman, and Grace Chavez. Uncles: Jimmy Chavez, and Clifford and Ralph Grasshopper. Aunt, Mary Wallowingbull. And, Step-son Michael Makeshine.

