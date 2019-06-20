Breaking News

Bee Sting reported, Thefts, Motorcycle crashed near Dubois in Sheriff’s blotter

June 20, 2019
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received 56 calls for service on Wednesday. Thirteen individuals were booked into the detention center which today has a population of 195 inmates. Nine inmates are being held in jails outside of the county.

From the call log:

A person near Shoshoni was stung by a bee and began to swell up. Medical attention was provided.

A Recreational Vehicle in a storage yard in the 1200 block of East Monroe was reportedly broken into with items taken.

An injury crash involving a motorcycle was reported near the Red Rocks at milepost 69 east of Dubois.

A resident in Dubois reported that someone had smashed out the vehicle windshield. The report came from Clendening Street.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

