Village Drive work approved Tuesday night.

Article Updated: June 19, 2019
The intersection at Village Drive will be reconfigured and the street will be paved to Riverside.

In action items at Tuesday night’s Riverton City Council meeting, Councilors approved another optional one-cent tax funded street improvement project. The Village Drive Surface Improvement Project was awarded to Dave’s Asphalt Company in the amount of $627,922.00. Three bids were received for the project and Dave’s Asphalt was the lowest, according to Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield.

The Council also approved a contract agreement between the City of Riverton and Jviation, Inc. relating to engineering services provided at Riverton Regional Airport for one full year with an option to renew the contract four times.

Village Drive will be repaved from Riverview to Riverside Drive using one percent optional tax funds.

