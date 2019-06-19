Village Drive work approved Tuesday night.

In action items at Tuesday night’s Riverton City Council meeting, Councilors approved another optional one-cent tax funded street improvement project. The Village Drive Surface Improvement Project was awarded to Dave’s Asphalt Company in the amount of $627,922.00. Three bids were received for the project and Dave’s Asphalt was the lowest, according to Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield.

The Council also approved a contract agreement between the City of Riverton and Jviation, Inc. relating to engineering services provided at Riverton Regional Airport for one full year with an option to renew the contract four times.