RPD: Intoxicated persons arrests dominated blotter

The Riverton Police responded to 27 calls for service on Tuesday. From the call log, a resident went to the RPD to file a complaint that their landlord was entering their residence without permission. A report was taken. Eight persons were arrested on Tuesday.

Arrests:

Arrested 31-year-old male from Riverton, Cameron Piper for Public Intoxication. Arrested 33 year old male from Arapahoe, Kenneth Shakespeare for Public Intoxication

Arrested 52-year-old female from Ethete Wanda Addison for Pedestrians under the Influence

Arrested 41-year-old male from Riverton, Rupert Brown for Public Intoxication and two Riverton Municipal Warrants

Arrested 39-year-old male from Ethete, Jared Sunrhodes for Shoplifting and Interference

Arrested 37-year-old female from Riverton, April Perry for Shoplifting, Public Intoxication and Riverton Municipal Warrant.

Arrested 22-year-old female from Riverton, Bethany Sankey for Shoplifting

Arrested 27-year-old female from Riverton, Amber Washakie for Fremont County Warrant

Arrested 21-year-old female from Riverton, Raydeen Yellowbear for Pedestrians Under the Influence

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law