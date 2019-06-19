Presidential Scholar honors announced by Governor

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced today that a pair of Wyoming high school students have been selected as 2019 U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Lillian Brazil of Jackson (Jackson Hole High School) and Scott Nicholas Orton of Afton (Star Valley High School) have been invited to the National Recognition Program in Washington D.C. June 21-24 where they will join other Scholars to receive their U.S. Presidential Scholars medallion.

“These two Wyoming students should be recognized for their academic success, demonstrated leadership, and the contributions they have made to their schools and communities,” Governor Gordon said.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964, by executive order of the President, to recognize and honor some of our nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. Each year, up to 161 students are named as Presidential Scholars, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students.