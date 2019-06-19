New Chamber Director hard at work in Riverton

The new Executive Director of the Riverton Chamber of Commerce is now at work. Ashley Strickland began Monday at the chamber office on West Main.

WyoToday.com stopped by Tuesday to visit with Strickland. She said she is busy getting up to speed on the job and catching up on what’s new in Riverton since she left here several years ago.

Strickland formerly worked at Riverton’s Hampton Inn and then went to Centennial, Colorado to open up a new hotel property. Strickland had lived in the county for 22 years before leaving for Colorado. Her background is in the hospitality and tourism industry.

She said she is thrilled to be back in Riverton and for the new opportunity.

“Monday was pretty much a whirlwind for me with lots of meetings,” she said. “It’s now time to get to work.”

Chamber Board President Victor Robbins said an open house to introduce Strickland to the community would be set in the near future.