Mayor handed out honors to RPD, Parks and City Clerk

At Tuesday night’s Riverton City Council meeting Mayor Richard Gard handed out certificates of appreciation to city workers who he said were caught in the process of doing good works.

The honors were presented to two Riverton Police Officers, the new Parks Maintenance Director and the City Clerk.

Officer Peter McCall was given a certificate for something the Mayor saw in May at East Third and Main where a group of children were jumping up and down and being joyful. In the middle of the group was Officer McCall who was entertaining the kids. Gard captured a few seconds of the encounter and said it was a great example of a positive interaction between a police officer and young people.

RPD Officer Billy Whiteplume was recognized for being named the Fremont County Person of the Year by Leadership Fremont County. The Mayor said Whiteplume was humble about receiving the honor, but exemplified his commitment to serving the community.

Gard noted that both McCall and Whiteplume were U.S.Army Veterans who served multiple tours of duty in both Afghanistan and Iraq.

Rusty Davis accepted his certificate from Mayor Gard. Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

The Park’s Department’s Rusty Davis was cited for his help during the splash pad opening for getting electricity to the site before the grand opening and for hanging around to help clean up. The mayor said he was just looking for some extension cords when Davis stepped in to help find a “hot” outlet. The mayor said Davis also came up with the cords and then stayed there to make sure the cords were secured after the event had ended. “I didn’t ask him to do that, he just did it,” Gard said.

Finally the Mayor recognized City Clerk Kristin Watson for her work in advocating for legislation to add cities and towns to the state’s insurance pool, which was approved by the legislature.