Cheney supports EPA’s change in direction on coal

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) issued the a statement Wednesday praising the Environmental Protection Agency’s decision this week to overturn the Obama administration’s Clean Coal Plan through the implementation of a Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) Rule:

“The Trump Administration is once again working to strengthen the Wyoming economy and protect the energy industry by reversing the Obama-era Clean Power Plan, which,” Cheney asserted, “was killing jobs, strangling our economy, and slowly destroying our coal industry,” she said in a news release from her office.

“Coal from Wyoming’s Powder River Basin is the cleanest in the world and provides power to 27 states. Ensuring the reliability of our electric grid by supporting coal — a crucial baseload power source — is an economic and national security priority. By returning more authority to the states, the ACE Rule will allow regulators in Wyoming and other states throughout the country to tailor their plans without the devastating effects of the Clean Power Plan. This rule recognizes the need for proven sources of energy that keep the lights on in Wyoming and throughout the country, a stark contrast from proposals like the Green New Deal that are purely a fantasy.” “I thank President Trump and Administrator Wheeler for their commitment to a cooperative partnership between the EPA and states, rather than the mandated subservience required by the Obama Administration.”

