WYDOT: Erosion Control Project working as designed

It’s always pleasing when something works as designed. That’s expecially the case west of Morton on US 26 where a major project occurred over the winter.

“It’s working as designed and constructed,” said WYDOT’s Cody Beers today.

It, is the the $1.15 million erosion repair project that wrapped up in April adjacent to the Big Wind River bridge. Kilroy, LLC, of Afton was the prime contractor.

More than 15,500 cubic yards of pit-run rocks and dirt were placed along the north side of the Big Wind River riverbank, along with more than 6,000 cubic yards of rocks, to combat future river erosion at the Big Wind River bridge.

The project’s scope of work included rebuilding and armoring the river bank upstream from the 500-foot-long bridge, while completing erosion repairs near the bridge, about 30 miles west of Riverton between Diversion Dam and Pilot Butte Reservoir.

Rock was hauled to the project site from gravel pits near Lander and Dubois, and the riverbank was rebuilt using material hauled from a state-leased gravel pit several miles east of the work site.