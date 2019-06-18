Puppy scam reported; Man punched; Car stolen

A car theft was reported at 9:25 Monday morning from the 600 block of East Fremont. Taken was a 2000 Teal Subaru Legacy with license plate number 10-21522. The vehicle had been parked in front of the residence.

A resident on Sioux Avenue reported they were scammed out of $1,200 by a party allegedly selling a puppy to them. A report was taken.

A resident in the 800 block of North 1st Street reported fraudulent checks in the amount of $60 were written on their account. A report is pending.

A patron in a bar on North Federal was punched in the face drawing blood, according to a police report. No further information was available.

A resident on North 1st called police to report that kids playing basketball on an outdoor court at the nearby school were noisy. Police contacted the kids.

Arrests:

Arrested 25-year-old male from Riverton, Joseph Antelope for Riverton Municipal Warrant

Arrested 31-year-old male from Ethete, Ryan Monroe for Probation Revocation

Arrested 46-year-old male from Arapahoe Shawn Antelope for Fremont County Warrant

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.