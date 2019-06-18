New Scam hitting Riverton

There’s a new scam in town that the Riverton Police Department wants you to be aware of. Individuals are getting calls from Verizon saying their accounts have been frozen and to push 1 to speak to a Verizon Representative. Its a scam, don’t press 1 and speak to anyone.

The RPD, via its Facebook page, said they talked with Verizon on Monday and they are getting several calls about this.

Remember, never give out personal information or send money to anyone. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is a scam.