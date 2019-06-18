Marvin Durley, age 51, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Wyoming Life Resource Center, Lander, WY.

He was born on August 5, 1967 and had been a long-term resident. He has been surrounded by loving care givers his entire life. His vocalization will be missed by his housemates.

Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, 2:30 PM at The Wyoming Life Resource Center Chapel with Pastor Justin Vold officiating.

Burial will follow in the Wyoming Life Resource Center Cemetery.

Please leave a message in the on-line guest book at : www.HudsonsFuneralHome.com.