Lander woman to appear on CBS’s TV’s Big Brother show

The CBS Reality Show BIG BROTHER follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with dozens of high-definition cameras and microphones recording their every move, 24 hours a day. Each week, the Houseguests will vote someone out of the house. At the end, the last remaining Houseguest will receive the grand prize of $500,000, according to CBS Television.

As reported on line on Entertainment, Included in the 21st season is a contestant who grew up in Lander. A wine safari guide, Holly Allen will join a preschool aide, a Broadway performer, a petroleum engineer, and a therapist on the show. A total of 16 players will be competing on the show, which kicks off June 25 on CBS. Here’s your first look at and introduction to one of the contestants who hails from Wyoming.

Holly Allen

Age: 31

Hometown: Lander, Wyoming

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Wine Safari Guide

Three adjectives that describe you: Spontaneous, sarcastic, and relentless.

Favorite Activities: Fostering dogs, hiking with wine, and road-tripping with a camera in hand.

What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house? I live on my phone. I’m a millennial. That will admittedly be a struggle.

Which past Big Brother cast member did you like most? I haven’t watched it enough to have a favorite.

Do you have a strategy for winning the game? Oh, I have plenty of strategies already stacked up. Plan A-Z.

My life’s motto is… “Make them proud.” I’ve lost a lot of people in my life and I always try to say “yes” to opportunities because I wish they were still here to experience them all too.

What would you take into the house and why?My dog (fat chance). Headphones to listen to music. A book to keep me sane.

Source: Entertainment Today, By Dalton Ross