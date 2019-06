More asphalt roto-milling will begin this week on three streets in Lander. According to City Hall, south 7th Street is scheduled for the work on Wednesday, Garfield Street is set for Thursday and North 8th is on tap Friday.

Schedules may change. Residents will receive a door hangar on their houses indicated that all vehicles should be removed from the streets. The city is also requesting residents to refrain from driving in the construction zone until all equipment is gone from the area.