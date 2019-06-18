Jimmy “Jim” Lyle Kimsey, 64, passed away suddenly Saturday June 15, 2019 in Lander, WY. There will be no services, as were his wishes.

Jim was born October 1, 1954 to Delbert Kimsey and Joanna Kimsey (Zimmerman) in Moab, Utah. Jim served in the military shortly after high school. He then met the love of his life, Claudette Lee Wight, of Lander. They were married and had 7 children together. Jim loved to go hunting, fishing, and camping. He especially loved to take his horses up on the mountain and go shed hunting.

Jim is preceded in death by his father Delbert Kimsey, his mother Joanna, his step-mother Jeannette, brother Howard, and sister Carla

He is survived by his wife, Claudette Kimsey (Wight); brothers, Joe and Calvin; children, Crystal (Blake) Holden, Kristie Stewart, Christopher (Sarah) Kimsey, Howard Kimsey, Jimmy (Jenny) Kimsey, Andrew (Danyel), and Travis (Brooke) Kimsey; 8 Grandchildren; and 1 Great-grandchild.