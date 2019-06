The Lander Police responded to seven calls for service on Monday. Among the calls was a report that a vehicle failed to stop for a child in a crosswalk at South 9th and Dabich street.

The Baldwin Creek School reported a Juvenile left the building last week with a key to the school. Police are following-up.

A hit-and-run crash was reported to a company vehicle on Lincoln Street. The damage apparently occurred over the weekend. There are no suspects.

There were no arrests.