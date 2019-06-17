Wrecks, motorcycle seized, 2 coroner calls since Friday

Over the past 72 hours the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received 135 calls for service, including 43 calls for an ambulance and eight calls for local fire departments. Thirteen persons were booked into the county detention center over that period, making the population of the jail today at 193 inmates, 11 of which are being housed outside of the county. County Deputies did not make any arrests over the period. From the call log…

Deputies were called to a one=vehicle rollover at Hutchison Road and highway 789 on Friday. Deputies were also alerted to a vehicle that rolled into one of the Big Bend Ponds near the 1838 Rendezvous Site.

An outing by the Fremont County Boys Group Home in Sinks Canyon was more exciting that anticipated when four of the boys took off. They soon returned and were brought back to the group home.

An individual who has been camping for three weeks down at the 1838 Rendezvous site was asked to leave repeatedly, but did not do so. He was trespassed from the property.

A motorist in a Jeep Wrangler was trying to drive over Union Pass to the Pinedale side when the vehicle became stuck. The driver walked out to get assistance.

A motorcycle was seized in Riverton by Deputies after a traffic stop revealed the Vehicle Identification Number had been altered.

A vehicle crashed into a pole along Burma Road at Mandalay. No other information was available.

A vehicle struck a Pronghorn Antelope on the east side of the Boysen Reservoir Causeway

Another vehicle hit a cow on the switchbacks south of Lander.

A resident on Gasser Road reported a credit card fraud.

The Fremont County Coroner was called out on two calls over the weekend.