Wet afternoons, then dry is Wyoming Weather Situation

The Monday Wyoming Situation Report from the National Weather Service indicates the wet pattern will continue through tomorrow, then turn drier.

The synopsis is copied below:

• Wet pattern in place through Tuesday with daily afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely. The weather pattern then turns drier. A few storms may be strong to severe this afternoon and evening.

• Flooding concerns persist as numerous rivers are currently running at or just below Action Flood Stage.

• Odds favor below average temperatures and above average precipitation for late June.

The Wind River Basin Forecast: