Southern end of Loop Road is now open to Louis Lake

The Washakie Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest has opened the Loop Road, FSR 300, from South Pass to Louis Lake. Known locally as the Loop Road, Louis Lake Road is also open on the northern end up to Worthen Meadow. Additionally, FSR 326, which is the road from Limestone to Wolf Point, is also now open.

The middle portion of the Loop Road remains closed to mitigate damage to resources while the remaining snow melts. The status of this section of the road is being assessed daily, and it will be opened as soon as conditions allow.

For more information, please contact the Washakie Ranger District at 307-332-5460, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone, follow us on Twitter (@ShoshoneNF), or like us on Facebook (US Forest Service – Shoshone National Forest).