Riverton Council to update city code; Award Contracts

The Riverton City Council Tuesday night will consider a number of updates to the City Code and award several contracts, among other business. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. sharp at the City Hall Council Chambers.

Ordinance No. 19-005 proposes a section revision to provide for written procedures for the licensee, staff, and licensing authority to follow in the event of a liquor code violation.

Ordinance No. 19-007 proposes revisions to to change the city code to reflect the liquor code changes that were made during the 2019 Legislative session.

Councilors will be asked to approve another optional one-cent tax funded street improvement project. City Staff recommends the City Council award the Village Drive Surface Improvements Project to Dave’s Asphalt Company in the amount of $627,922.00. A map of the project is below:

In other business,

• The City Council will be asked to approve a contract agreement between the City of Riverton and Jviation, Inc. relating to engineering services provided at Riverton Regional Airport. Statements of qualifications were received until April 12, 2019. Three firms submitted proposals and Jviation, Inc. was rated as the most qualified firm by the consultant selection committee. The Airport Board unanimously passed a motion on April 19, 2019 for the City Council to approve the selection of Jviation and to negotiate a contract for their services. The City Council subsequently passed a motion on May 7, 2019 approving the selection of Jviation, Inc. as the engineering firm for Riverton Regional Airport and directed staff to negotiation a contract for their services.

The contract will be for a term of five years and meets requirements specified by the Federal Aviation Administration. The contract period will address the following projects already proposed in the airports capital plan:

Rehabilitate/Reconstruct Taxway A and C (Design) Install Backup Generator Acquire Snow Removal Equipment Rehabilitate/Reconstruct Taxiway A and C (Construction) pavementa ndAirfield Marking Maintenance Rehabilitate the North GA Apron (Design) Rehabilitate the North GA Apron (Construction) Land Acquisition Assistance with other Federal, State and Non-Federally Funded Projects as requested.

Prior to commencing work on any of the above listed projects, or any others requested by the city, Jviation, Inc. will submit an amendment to the prime agreement city staff for review, negotiation, and approval. These amendments will be brought before the council for review and approval as well.