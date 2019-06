The Riverton Post 19 Raiders went one for three this past week with one score missing.

On Wednesday Jackson’s Giants took a doubleheader from Riverton 10-0 and 4-3

On Saturday in Laramie, the Raiders dropped a 18-0 game to the Casper Oilers but came back to defeat the Laramie Rangers 17-12

On Sunday, no score was reported in the rematch of Riverton and Laramie in the nitecap.