LPD: Fifty calls received over the weekend; Three arrests

The Lander Police Department received 50 calls for service from last Friday through Monday morning at 7 a.m. Three arrests were reported and most of the calls were routine. The LPD did assist the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms on one weekend call and they assisted the FBI on other call. There was one fire investigation call over the three day period. There were three arrests.

Arrests:

Mallyke Washington, 20, Ethete, Driving While Under the Influence

Francheska Rodrigues, 21, Riverton, Public Intoxication

Fallon Addison, 36, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law