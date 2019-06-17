LeClair named to Wyoming Humanities Board

Willie LeClair of Riverton is one of the new board members of the Wyoming Humanities Council

Willie is an enrolled member of the Eastern Shoshone tribe of the Wind River Reservation. He graduated from high school in Lander and served in the US Navy and was honorably discharged in 1959 as an E5 air traffic controller. He has worked as a contract religious coordinator for Wyoming Department of Corrections for the past 20 years and conducts presentations on American Indian culture all over the country and has been on the Wyoming Arts Council roster for a number of years.

In 1980 Willie started a career, which he continues today, as a presenter and rodeo announcer to share some of the Native American heritage and spirituality he has experienced. He makes his home on a small ranch near Riverton where he has raised Texas Longhorn cattle. He walks both worlds as an American Indian and as an American Cowboy.

Willie LeClair was born in Fort Washakie, Wyoming, the son of an Eastern Shoshone Indian rancher and of a white mother. He has both a college education and the traditional teachings from both the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Tribal elders.

Willie has performed and lectured throughout the United States, including at well-known national and regional gatherings, as well as with other artists and musicians. Willie is one of the few that is knowledgeable in the traditional art of American Indian sign language.

He remains as one of the few American Indian Cowboys of our time living in the west with American Indian traditional knowledge passed onto him. It is his goal to dispel existing stereotypes that encourage people to view American Indians as figures in the historical past, or even worse, as the characters that Hollywood has created. By exposing audiences to diverse dances, regalia and songs, he hopes to instill the idea that American Indians are not all the same.

Also named to the board were Dr. Maggi Maier Murdock of Casper and Fred Schmechel of Laramie.