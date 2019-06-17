Identity theft, home burglar, deer complaints and more

Riverton Police responded to 73 calls for service in the past 72 hours that ended Monday morning. Nine arrests were reported over the period.

The Police assisted the Fire Department and Airport personnel after the heating system at the Airport Cafe malfunctioned and activated overhead sprinklers.

A dog was apparently abandoned in a empty house on Opal Drive. A report is pending.

A homeowner returned to find an outside window open and the front door unlocked. Police are investigating. It is unknown what, if anything, was taken. The residence is on North 12th East.

Police received a report of an identity theft over the weekend that resulted in a drivers license being suspended. A report is pending.

A deer stuck in a fence in the 600 block of Washington Avenue was released by police and the deer ran off. Another deer in the 400 block of East Monroe was reported to be injured, but it ran off.

Arrests:

Arrested 19-year-old male from Riverton, Tijay Coles for Fremont County Warrant after being called to a motel and the person who answered the door was crying. The delivery person reported the incident.

Arrested 26-year-old female from Riverton Annie Quiver Whiteplume for Driving While Under the Influence Property Destruction, Open Container and Driving while under Suspension

Arrested 30-year-old male from arapahoe, Shado Duran for Riverton Municipal Warrant

Arrested 30-year-old female from Riverton Rosetta Antelope for Riverton municipal Warrant

Arrested 28-year-old female from Riverton, Dominique Addison for Criminal entry, simple assault, resisting Possession of a controlled substance and Riverton Municipal Warrant

Arrested 27-year-old female from Ethete, Ashley Dewey for Public Intoxication

Arrested 34-year-old male from Riverton, Louis C’Hair for Public intoxication

Arrested 36-year-old mlae from Arapahoe, James Blackburn for Domestic Battery

Arrested 44-year-old male from Saint Stephens, Gary Biglake for Public Intoxication

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law